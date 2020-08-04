Sierra Leone News Today

Seven Sierra Leoneans participate in this year’s downsized Hajj

Seven Sierra Leoneans were amongst the selected pilgrims that took part in this year’s downscaled Hajj. The seven are students from three universities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 4 from the Islamic University of Madinah, 2 from Imam University in Riyadh and 1 from Abha in the south of the country. Citizens from other parts of West Africa also took part and the numbers are as follows: 10 Nigerians, 7 Ivorians, 7 Ghanaians, 6 Liberians, 6 Senegalese, 5 Malians, 3 Gambians, 3 Bissau Guineans, 2 Beninese and 2 Guineans.



Calls for reparation of domestic workers trapped in Lebanon

A UK based charity, Citizen Outreach Coalition is urgently appealing to the government of Sierra Leone to help repatriate 34 Sierra Leoneans girls, mostly domestic workers currently trapped in Lebanon. A press statement released on August 3, 2020, said that the girls ranging from 17 to 45 years of age had been in Lebanon for almost 2 years. According to the Coalition, Lebanon re-imposed lock down measures last Monday July 27,2020 after an increase in COVID-19 cases. Some of them who were working to earn USD 150 or USD 300 have been kicked out by employers.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 1,855, with 1,397 recoveries and 67 deaths

Sierra Leone on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, recorded 7 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 1,855. The country has also recorded 1,397 recoveries and 67 deaths. There are 391 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 643 people are currently in quarantine, 9,723 have been discharged from quarantine and a total of 18,582 samples have been tested.