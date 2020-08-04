Home News Who is Musa Timothy Kabba Sierra Leone’s new Minister of Mines
Who is Musa Timothy Kabba Sierra Leone’s new Minister of Mines

by Alhassan Lamin
President Bio has appointed Musa Timothy Kabba as the new Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources. 

Prior to his appointment on Monday, July 27, 2020,  he was the Director-General of the Petroleum Directorate

Kabba is an oil and gas engineer. Before joining the Petroleum Directorate, he was the project management consultant for Total E & P C LTD. He also worked as a Drilling Engineer and a Reservoir Engineer at the LUKOIL Overseas Offshore Project.

As the new Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, he will be responsible for the implementation of the Mines and Minerals Act 2009 working in close partnership with the National Minerals Agency. And according to part 3 of the Mines and Minerals act the minister will oversee all the administration of the act. 

The following are key issues he will have to deal with in his first month of office.

  1. The cancelation of licenses of operations for over 25 mining companies in the country.
  2. The pending case between SL Mining and the Government of Sierra Leone. 

