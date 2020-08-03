Sierra Leone News Today

World Bank support SMEs in Sierra Leone with USD 40 million

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors July 30, 2020 have approved a USD 40 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA) to support investment and growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in non-mining productive sectors. Currently, in Sierra Leone SMEs are facing challenges to grow, most of them faced low access to information, poor infrastructure, limited access to finance and weak capacity to scale up businesses.



President Bio honours US Ambassador with Order of the Republic Award

President Julius Maada Bio has conferred and presented the Commander of the Order of the Republic of Sierra Leone Award to the United State Ambassador, Maria E. Brewer. She was honored for her role in solidifying the bond of history, culture, and friendship between the United States of America and the Republic of Sierra Leone. Receiving the award Ambassador Brewer said that she was honored and humbled by the ceremony, saying that she truly loved Sierra Leone and was glad that her love had been received so well.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 1,848, with 1,375 recoveries and 67 deaths

Sierra Leone on Monday, July 27, 2020, recorded 5 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 1,848. The country has also recorded 1,375 recoveries and 67 deaths. There are 406 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 649 people are currently in quarantine, and 9,679 have been discharged from quarantine.

