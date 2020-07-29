Sierra Leone News Today

New NEC Boss subscribes to Oath of Office

The new Chairman and Chief Electoral Commissioner of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Mohamed Kenewui Kanneh has subscribed to the Oath of Office before President Julius Maada Bio in compliance with the laws of Sierra Leone. He was appointed on July 20, 2020, by the president and was later approved by the Parliament of Sierra Leone. Before his appointment Konneh was the Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and have served in many other roles at the Anti Corruption Commission and the African Development Bank.



Government Pathologist says Kadijatu Saccoh died of strangulation and not rape

Sierra Leone’s Chief Forensic Pathologist, Dr. Simeon Owizz Koroma has testified that the late Kadijatu Saccoh did not die from sexual abuse (rape) as was earlier alleged, but manual strangulation. He made this testification in court and said that during his autopsy examination of the victim he discovered that she was sexually penetrated and the normal size of her virginity was absent. Dr. Owizz said that from his expertise he can confirm that the victim was sexually abused, but she died from manual strangulations and suffered severe pains.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 1,803, with 1,355 recoveries and 67 deaths

Sierra Leone on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, recorded 17 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 1,803. The country has also recorded 1,355 recoveries and 67 deaths. There are 381 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently, a total of 17,132 samples have collected so far, 505 people are currently in quarantine, and 9,395 have been discharged from quarantine.

