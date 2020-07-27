Sierra Leone News Today

70,000 HIV Patients in Sierra Leone

The Director-General of National HIV/AIDS Secretariat, Abdul Rahman Sesay has confirmed to the public that 70,000 people are living with HIV/AIDS in Sierra Leone. He made this disclosure while supplying infection Prevention Materials to dropping centers of people leaving with HIV and said that Freetown, Bo, and Port Loko District are the districts with a high infection rate. According to World Health Organization statistics as of 2019, there are 38 million people living with HIV globally.



President Bio launches Sierra Leone first sexual offenses model court

President Julius Maada Bio has launched Sierra Leone’s first Sexual Offenses Model Court in support of the first against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in the country. The president further gives great courage to survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence. “Be assured that there are Sierra Leoneans and friends of Sierra Leone who care and who will continue to stand with you steadfastly,” said President Bio.



Parliament approves SLL 1.7 trillion supplementary budget

The Parliament of Sierra Leone on Friday, July 24, 2020, has approved an SLL 1.7 trillion supplementary budgets for the year 2020 presented by the Minister of Finance, Jacob Jusu Saffa. The budget is aimed at addressing the impacts of COVID-19 and to accelerate economic recovery in the country. Highlights of the 2020 supplementary budget include allocation of SLL 146 billion for water supply, SLL 460 billion for roads project completion, and other areas of efficient needs.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 1,738, with 1,317 and 66 deaths

Sierra Leone on Monday, July 27, 2020, recorded zero new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 1,783. The country has also recorded 1,317 recoveries and 66 deaths. There are 400 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently, a total of 15,716 samples have collected so far, 533 people are currently in quarantine, and 9,338 have been discharged from quarantine.