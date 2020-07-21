Sierra Leone News Today

Idris Elba supports the fight against rape in Sierra Leone

British Actor, Dj, and Musician, Idris Elba have donated £40,000 to support survivors of sexual violence and rape in Sierra Leone. He made this donation after he co-chairs the Survivors Solidarity Fund, a mobilization platform by and for Sierra Leoneans committed to tackling the rape culture in the country. He was joined by other Sierra Leoneans like Isha Sesay, former CNN New Anchor, and Asmaa James popular radio journalist. Since the launch of the fund 2 weeks ago, numerous individuals from across the world have donated and the fund has raised the sum of SLL 1 billion.



ECOWAS to strengthen Sierra Leone’s Cyber Security

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in partnership with the European Union (EU) will support the Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Information and Communication to strengthen Cyber Security in the country. The project is designed by the ECOWAS to enhance cybersecurity and fight against cybercrime in all members state of the ECOWAS.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 1,727, with 1,273 recoveries and 66 Deaths

Sierra Leone on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, recorded 16 new cases of the Coronavirus pandemic and it brings the total number of cumulative cases to 1,727. The country has also registered 1,273 recoveries with 66 deaths and there are 388 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. A total of 15,716 samples have collected so far, 731 people are currently in quarantine, and 9,045 have been discharged. From quarantine



SLFA disbursed SLL 1.5 billion to District Football Associations

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) has disbursed the sum of SLL 1.5 billion to District Football Associations across the country on a project funding in compliance with what was agreed at the February 2020 FA Congress in Kenema, Sierra Leone. In a press statement issued over the weekend, the association state that a total of SLL 96 million has been paid to each of the 16 District Football Associations to help implement their various Football Development Projects.

