Sierra Leone News Today

Karpowership signs 5 years agreement with Sierra Leone

Karpowership has signed a 5-year agreement to provide electricity supply to Sierra Leone’s state power utility. The Turkish company is already providing over 80 percent of Sierra Leone’s electricity via 2 power ships anchored off the capital Freetown under a contract signed in 2018. The new agreement signed will add 5 megawatts (MW) to the current production, Karpowership will generate an average of 63 MW during the dry season and 23 MW during the rainy season for Sierra Leone’s Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority.



Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Loses SLL 40 billion due to flight suspension

The Director-General of Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority, Moses Bayoh has in a meeting in Freetown disclosed that following the temporary suspension of flights into the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the aviation sector has lost over SLL 40 billion. Bayoh said this amount should have been the collected cash inflows for the last 3 months and that Sierra Leone Airport Authority lost over SLL 9 billion revenue. He further said the COVID-19 has a direct impact on the traveling agencies, which left agencies closed down without paying their staff.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 1,678, with 1,213 recoveries and 64 deaths

Sierra Leone has on Thursday, July 16, 2020, recorded 10 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brings it to a cumulative total of 1,678 registered confirmed cases of the pandemic. The Country has also registered 1,213 recoveries with 64 deaths and there are 401 active cases under isolation undergoing treatment presently.

Heavy rain in Freetown and other parts of the country lefts over 400 homes affected

The acting Director of Disaster Management Department, at the Officer of National Security (ONS), Sinneh Mansaray has disclosed that on Monday, July 13, 2020, the heavy downpour of rain experience in Freetown and other parts of the country lefts over 438 households were affected of the flashfloods caused by the rains. He also revealed that the ONS is in collaboration with partners to help provide the basic needs of affected households.

