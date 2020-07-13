Sierra Leone News Today

NaCOVERC release prescribed guidelines for places of worship

The National COVID-19 Emergency Response Center (NaCOVERC) has on Friday, July 10, 2020, released the prescribed guidelines for the resumption of congregational worship in churches and mosques. The came after President Julius Maada Bio announced that effective Monday, July 13, 2020, all mosques, churches, and other places of worship shall be open for congregation and worship. The guidelines cover COVID-19 preventive measures including hygiene, seating capacity, social distancing, and safe ministration practices.



Over 1,200 sexual assault cases recorded in 5 districts

The Deputy Director of Rainbo Initiative has told the public that they have recorded a total of 1,272 cases of sexual assaults from Western Area, Bo, Kenema, and Makeni District, between January and May 2020. According to him from the assaults, a total of 217 pregnancies and 132 Sexual Transmitted Diseases (STIs) are directly linked to sexual assaults. He further said in May this year they treated a 3-months old baby and they are currently treating a 9-months old baby in Makeni.



Some 457 workers sacked at Sun Bird Bio-Energy Company

The services of some 457 workers of the Sun Bird Bio-Energy Company operating in Tonkilili District have been terminated by the company. One of the affected workers, Wilson Sam Larkoh said they were not expecting the company to terminate their contract, and the termination was done without any explanation. Another affected employee accused the company of not paying their National Social Security Insurance Trust (NASSIT) contributions, despite being deducted from their salaries and the company also didn’t pay them their May salaries. Most of them have engaged with the Deputy Minister of Labour, but no concrete action has been taken.