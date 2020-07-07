Sierra Leone News Today

Members of Parliament call for the reopening of mosques and churches

Members of Parliament have called on His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio to ensure that there is an emergency regulation that allows the reopening of mosques and churches across the country urgently needs congregational prayers. Honorable Jaybeh Tshombe Dominic Lavalie of Constituency 098, Moyamba District said that Sierra Leone as a nation needs congregational prayers for it to obtain its rightful levels and that the fight against COVID-19 goes along with prayers. “We pray in our homes but we need congregational prayers at the mosques and churches for us to succeed as a nation, ” said Hon. Lavalie.



CARL urges President Bio to pardon Paolo Conteh

The Center for Accountability and Rule of Law (CARL) has in a press statement noted that they will welcome a presidential pardon for Retired Major Alfred Paolo Conteh or release him on bail. This call came a few days after a jury proved that Paolo Conteh was not guilty of all treason charges filed against him. CARL further commends all the parties involved in the trial of Paolo Conteh and say this case will serve as an example to the justice system of Sierra Leone.



CAF to launch Women’s Champions League in 2021

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced that it will launch the African Women’s Champions League in 2021. The decision comes after several months of deliberation about a female club champion’s league within the continent of Africa. According to the head of media and public relations at the Sierra Leone Football Association, the move for a women club champions leagues was pioneered by Madam Isha Johansen, the President Sierra Leone Football Association and she is also Chairperson of African Women’s Football.