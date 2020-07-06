Sierra Leone News Today

COVID-19 affected patients go stranded as frontline health workers go on strike

As frontline health care workers in Sierra Leone on Thursday, July 2, 2020, went on strike over nonpayment of weekly hazard allowances and that have left dozens of infected COVID-19 patients in major treatment facilities without medical care. Health workers say the government did promise to give them weekly allowance to compensate their work during the pandemic, but the payment hasn’t be made, also they lack personal protective equipment (PPE) and the government hasn’t reached out or any comments. So far, the government has spent over 20 percent of the total COVID-19 spendings on procuring brand new 30 SUVs and 230 motorbikes which cost nearly USD 850 thousand for the Emergency Response Center.

Sierra Leone records over 1 million malaria cases in 2018

As the world continues to beat malaria, which is one of the greatest killer diseases, a survey by the Ministry of Health and Sanitation has shown that Sierra Leone recorded over 1.78 million malaria cases and 1,949 deaths in 2018 alone. Last week the 2nd anniversary of the “Zero Malaria” Campaign was celebrated and the goal is to eliminate malaria by the year 2030. Meanwhile, over 4.6 million bed nets have been distributed by the National Malaria Control Program across the country.



World Bank approves USD 50 million grant to boost Free Quality Education

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors has on Monday, June 29, 2020, approved the sum of USD 50 million grant to support the Government of Sierra Leone flagship program for Free Quality School Education. The grant will support initial COVID-19 response activities, which includes the provision of distance learning and communication campaigns on the prevention of the pandemic. The fund will also support the strengthening of mechanisms in reporting violence in schools, more especially, sexual and gender-based violence through effective sensitization and prevention measures.

