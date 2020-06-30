Home News Sierra Leone News Today
by Alhassan Lamin
New Chief of Defence Staff subscribes to the oath of office

The new Chief of Defence Staff of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF), Lieutenant General Sullay Ibrahim Sesay and the new Joint-Force Commander Major General Patrick K. Lavahun has on Monday, June 29, 2020, subscribed to the oath of office before His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio. The senior officers were appointed on June 17 2020 and theArmy Chief replaced Lieutenant-General Brima Bureh Sesay. 

Government of Sierra Leone pay end of service benefit to former President 

The Government of Sierra Leone, through the Ministry of Finance, has on Monday, June 29, 2020, confirmed the payment of SLL 38, 708, 975, 799 to Former President, Vice-President, Ministers and other Political appointees of the past government as end of service benefit.

SLFA  and others to benefit from FIFA’s USD 1.5 billion COVID-19 relief plan  

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has announced a new USD 1.5 billion COVID-19 relief plan to help deal with the damage caused by the pandemic on the global game. The relief plan will, however, provide the national federations with a number of grants and interest-free loans to cope with budget hits and each national federation will receive the sum of USD 1 million, with an additional USD 500 thousand specifically for women’s football. 

COVID-19 infections rate reach over 10.2 million confirmed cases

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the globe, over 10, 293, 860 confirmed cases have been registered in 213 countries and territories. With this number of confirmed cases, more than half a million people have lost their lives from the virus according to John Hopkins University. Meanwhile, Sierra Leone has recorded over 1,462 cases with 60 deaths and 974 recoveries. 

