Sierra Leone News Today

ECOWAS calls for protection of women and girls against sexual offenses

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has in a press statement called on member states to protect the rights of women and girls against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV). ECOWAS clearly condemns the rise in the cases of SGBV especially against children, noting that there were daily reports of children, especially toddlers who in many cases are raped to death, and described it as very disturbing and totally unacceptable.



Karene District records its first cases of COVID-19

Karene District, Northern Sierra Leone has recorded its first 2 cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, on June 27, 2020, that is 3-days after President Dr. Julius Maada Bio lifted the inter-district travel ban. According to the National COVID-19 Response Team, both cases have no link with the already existing confirmed cases in the country and the team said it looks like there is already new community transmission. Meanwhile, the country has recorded 1,427 positive confirmed cases of the pandemic, and all 16 districts in the country have registered confirmed cases.



Sierra Leone ranked 3rd in the world organic cocoa export

The European Union has ranked Sierra Leone 3rd in the world’s organic cocoa exporting and the ranking was revealed in the recent EU’s Agriculture Market Brief. According to the Executive Chairman of the Produce Monitoring Board (PMB), Dr. James Vibbi, the ranking shows that Sierra Leone produces one of the best in the world, more especially cocoa which was having problems accessing the European market.



Government of Sierra Leone to delete 727 teachers

Over 727 teachers across Sierra Leone have been given a deadline of Tuesday, June 30, 2020, by the Government to regularize their documents with the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA), the National Social Security Insurance Trust (NASSIT) and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) or their names will be deleted from the payroll. Prior to this notice, salaries of 1,947 teachers across the country were withheld by the TSC, stating that the teachers needed to regularize their papers with the relevant institutions.