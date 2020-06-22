Sierra Leone News Today

Government of Sierra Leone blocks FCC new tax regime



The Government of Sierra Leone has ordered the Freetown City Council (FCC) to halt a plan to roll out a new property tax regime, cutting its potential effects on the livelihoods of the city’s residents. The Minister of Local Government, Hon. Tamba Lamina has confirmed to Politico Newspaper that he had issued a letter to FCC which is to block the implementation of the policy. In May this year, FCC announced the implementation of this new tax system and have started distribution of notice to property owners in the municipality which indicates that the latest property rate should be paid.



Ban on Lungi International Airport expires today



The Director-General of the Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA), Tiffa Baio has confirmed to the public that the ban on Lungi International Airport, which starts on March 21 this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic has expired today Monday, June 22, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic which started in Wuhan, China last year December forced the majority of the airports around the globe to close to commercial flights as a way to reduce the rate of transmission of the pandemic in the world. Meanwhile, for the past week’s countries around the globe have started opening their borders and airports.



World Bank gives USD 100 million grant to build economic resilience



As Sierra Leone’s economic situation is getting worst, the World Bank Group Board of Executive Directors has approved a sum of USD 100 million grants from the International Development Association (IDA) to support the country. In a press release issued by the Bank announced that the funds will promote sustainable and inclusive growth and building economic resilience.

