Sierra Leone News Today

Amid COVID-19 water shortage hits Sierra Leone prisons

Report from recognized media houses has confirmed that though there is an inhouse transmission of the COVID-19 pandemic within the Pa Demba Road Prison, there has been an acute shortage of water supply in the prison for the past 10 days. The report further shows that prisoners are now forced to urinate and defecate inside of their cells’ toilets that are already full of unflushed urine and feces. In the meantime, prisoners are now forced to sleep into those cells without fresh air and they are not allowed to take daily baths, neither followed precautionary measures of COVID-19. Meanwhile, over 30 prisoners have been confirmed infected by COVID-19.



AdvocAid calls for release of child detainees

AdvocAid Sierra Leone, a nongovernmental organization has called on authorities for the release of child detainees from detention facilities in Sierra Leone as a measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The plea was made as part of the commemoration of the 2020 “African Child’s Day” which has the theme “Access to Child-Friendly Justice System in Africa.” AdvocAid also contends that this year’s celebration provided an opportunity to reflect on how the country treats some of it most vulnerable, neglected snd marginalized children and also to collectively pledge to do better for these children.



Government of Sierra Leone pays salaries to Mayors and ChairpersonsThe Government of Sierra Leone has started payment of salaries to Mayors and Chairpersons for the first time since the reintroduction of Local Councils in 2004. In November 2019, the Minister of Finance, Jacob Jusu Saffa presented an ‘Appropriation Act 2020’ in the well of Parliament, which states that the government has reintroduced payment of salaries to Mayors/Chairpersons of Local Council effective April 2020 and now Mayors/Chairpersons and their deputies have started receiving salaries. Prior to this Mayors/Chairpersons and deputies were only receiving sitting allowances.