Sierra Leone News Today

UNICEF hands over 32 brand new motorbikes to the Ministry of Socal Welfare

On Monday, June 15, 2020, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Siera Leone has handed over 32 brand new motorbikes to the Ministry of Socal Welfare in Freetown. The motorbikes were handed over to the ministry in order to capacitate the provision of psychological support services in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and they will be distributed to social workers in all 16 districts of the country to support their rapid case management for survivors of violence and tracing vulnerable children in the street.



SLFA postpones Kenema artificial football pitch construction

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) has confirmed to the public in a press release that the project to install an artificial football pitch in Kenema has been postponed due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the rains. The release further states that SLFA and FIFA’s priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic are health and safety, whiles on the other hand, Edel Grass the contractors of the project are adhering to travel restrictions and health measures set by the Government of Sierra Leone. Work is expected to return back in October this year, depending on if the health and travel measures have been lifted, also by then, the rains would have moderate.



Guma Valey worries about massive logging at Number 2 community

Earlier this month His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio started the National Tree Planting Project, which aims at minimizing the impact of climate change in the country. However, the Guma Valley Water Company have expressed dismay about the current state of tree logging along the peninsula which is devastating and worrisome. And that there has been a rampant spate of deforestation at the Guma Dam Trial at the Number 2 River community and that has the tendency to expose the Dam which supplies over 90% of portable water to Freetown.

