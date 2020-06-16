Sierra Leone News Today

President Bio receives NPPA 2018 annual public procurement assessment report

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Public Procurement Authority (NPPA), Ibrahim Brima Swaray has presented the 2018 Annual Public Procurement Assessment Report to His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio on Monday, June 15, 2020, in State House. In the presentation of the report, Mr. Swaray also gives updates on the country’s spending analysis. The report had already been laid in Parliament and it covers money spent in 2018 by the various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), with 134 MDAs been investigated for that year.



Sierra Leone Police records 3,252 rape-related cases in 2019

The Sierra Leone Police through its Cooperate Affairs Directorate has released the general annual crime statistics report and shows that a total of 3,252 sexually penetrated cases we’re recorded in 2019. Western Area was highlighted to record the highest cases with 1,299 rape cases alone, Southern Region with 781 rape cases, Eastern Region 595 cases, and Northern Region 577 rape cases.



Western Area records over 70.2% confirmed COVID-19 cases

Daily COVID-19 status updates from the National COVID-19 Emergency Response Center has shown the public that Sierra Leone has recorded a total of 1,176 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic and that over 70.2% of those cases were from Freetown (Western Area), with 826 confirmed cases from the total cases recorded. The remaining 14 districts in the country account for 29.8% of the cases, with 380 confirmed cases.

