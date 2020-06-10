Sierra Leone News Today

Africa records over 5,000 COVID-19 deaths

According to the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) over 5,000 people have died from the COVID-19 pandemic all over the continent of Africa, including Sierra Leone. The Africa CDC on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, published on their website that some 5,530 COVID-19 patients have died as a result of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Sierra Leone has registered 50 deaths out of the total deaths recorded from the continent. Also, over 200 thousand people have been registered positive of the COVID-19, with 91 thousand recoveries across Africa.



Trade Minister warns that rice and fuel price may hike

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Edward Sandy has confirmed to the public that fuel pump price may increase in case the global pump price hike. According to him the pump price of fuel is apparently determined by the global pump price and that people should be ready to accept the outcome of the global pump price. Also, a representative from the Community Trading Company (CTC) warns that in case the foreign exchange rate increases, they as rice importers will also increase the price of rice so they can keep their business running.



Teachers Sevice Commission suspends 1984 teachers

The Sierra Leone Teacher Sevice Commission (TSC) has suspended over 1,984 teachers nationwide from receiving their monthly salaries. In an interview with New Age Newspaper, the Director of Teachers Management at the TSC, Marian Abu gives a rundown brief of teachers suspended by districts and that those teachers were suspended for various reasons. Stating that before now when a teacher dies in a particular school, another teacher takes the pin code, which she said is wrong because one pin code is for one person, when he/she dies the code is of nonexistence. Another reason for the suspension is mismatched of name and date of birth and that every teacher details must match with one at the commission. Finally, the commission and the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA) have the National Identification Number of all the teachers, but majority of the teachers suspended don’t have it.

