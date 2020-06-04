Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone to lose SLL 1.1 trillion revenue to COVID-19

The Commissioner-General of the National Revenue Authority (NRA), Dr. Samuel Jibao has suggested that if COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected global economies lasts in Sierra Leone and the globe beyond September 2020, the country will have to lose a huge revenue of over SLL 1.1 trillion and that he said will reduce the collection of the SLL 5.6 trillion estimated revenue for the 2020 financial year projected by NRA and the Ministry of Finance.



Dr. Slyvia Blyden sent back to jail

Magistrate Hannah Bonnie, of Court No.1 on Pademba Road, yesterday June 3, 2020, reversed the bail that was previously granted to the Former of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs, Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden. So far she has been rearrested and sent back to jail. According to the Magistrate, the reason for her rearrest is among other things, for making social media publications of the ongoing court proceedings of the matter between Dr. Slyvia Olayinka Blyden, Hussain Muckson Sesay, and the State. Whiles the magistrate was addressing the accused person, she said that Dr. Blyden was given bail on conditions, adding that she asked Dr. Blyden not to write anything on social media related to the ongoing proceedings.



COVID-19 Health care workers give 2 days ultimatum

The Sierra Leone Medical and Dental Association in a press release on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, has denied claims made by the Ministry of Finance that health care workers have been paid their weekly hazard allowances. The release states that pay as you earn tax allowances promised by the government has not been paid to health care workers and they have been in the fight against the virus since the first case was announced. So they, therefore, call on the authorities to resolve the situation or they will cause major disturbances in the health care service of the country.

