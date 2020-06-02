Sierra Leone news today ﻿

Internal Affairs Minister vow to curb violence in Sierra Leone

The newly appointed Minister of Internal Affairs, Mr. David Maurice Panda-Noah, has vowed to curb violence and lawlessness in the country. He made this vow after his appointment and oath-taking as the newly appointed minister. ‘We are going to strengthen the internal security in the country and also work with internal structures to put this menace under control,” said Mr. Panda-Noah. He further said combatting lawlessness and violence as well as minimize the crime rate as promised by the President is key to the stability of the country.



ACC recover SLL 11 billion from corrupt officials

President Julius Maada Bio has confirmed to the public that the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has recovered over SLL 11 billion from corrupt officials in less than 2 years. He made this statement during the state opening of Parliament last Thursday. He further said fighting corruption remains one of his government topmost priority and the objective is to stop too much corrupt practices in various institutions. “Our fight against corruption will be sustained because it is good for business and the image of the country”, said President Bio.



IFK Varnamo confirm loan capture of Suffian Kalokoh

Swedish first division football team, IFK Varnamo, has confirmed the signing of Sierra Leonean striker Suffian Kalokoh (Tormentor) on a loan deal until December 2020. The AIK Freetong striker, who is currently playing with the Premier League Side, Bo Rangers is expected to join the team as soon as the borders of Sweden are open again. Announcing the news of their official website the team is very happy to welcome the striker “as soon as Sweden’s borders are open again, everything claps o clear and we wait with excitement for Suffian to join the squad,” that is according to the team website.