Sierra Leone News Today

Diplomatic community in Sierra Leone compliment Government on COVID-19 response and condemns acts of violence in the country

Members of the Diplomatic community in Sierra Leone have in a meeting with His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio complemented the efforts of government response towards the COVID-19 virus and also condemns all acts of violence in the country. Ambassador Ibrahim Habis Ugbada, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps started by appreciating the efforts of President Bio in the fight against the virus and that the country is using the right measures to curb the virus. He further commends the government for their good work and assured them of their availability at all times in every aspect of development and support to the government.



19 nurses get infected of COVID-19

The Chief Nursing and Midwife Officer in the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, Mary Fullah has confirmed to the public that 19 nurses in various hospitals across the country have been infected by the COVID-19 virus since the country registered its first case of the virus. They include nurses from Ola During Hospital in Freetown, Bo Government Hospital, Moyamba, and Kenema District Government Hospitals. According to Madam Fullah, the nurses are currently responding to treatment and they have realized that health workers are more exposed to this virus. Meanwhile, 2 health workers a surgeon specialist and a community health officer have died of the virus in Sierra Leone.



Old Edwardians Football Club calls for more support for Premier League Clubs

As the Sierra Leone Football Association recently supported the 14 Premier League Clubs with a huge amount of money which was disbursed among clubs, members of the Old Edwardian Football Club have asked for more continual support for these football clubs. Amidu Freaky Koroma calls on the SLFA to provide more financial support as the funds received earlier will not be enough to pay players and officials during this time of crisis, more especially when the clubs are currently not receiving any incomes.