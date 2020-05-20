Sierra Leone News Today

Freetown’s Mayor calls on the government to comply with the Local Government Act of 2004



The Mayor of Freetown City Council Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr has called on President Julius Maada Bio to look into the 2004 Local Government Act which makes provision for the council to issue building permits. The Ministry of Lands and Country Planning has over the years been issuing out these permits. The 2018 Sierra Leone’s People Party Manifesto stated that they will devolve all functions to the Local Council in compliance with the Local Government Act of 2004.



Turun Palloseura FC signs Sierra Leone’s Rodney Strasser

Tarun Palloseura FC a professional Football Club based in Turku Finland has signed Sierra Leone’s Rodney Strasser for the 2020 Football Season which will expire on 31 December 2020. Strasser is a defensive midfielder. Prior to joining TPS Strasser played as a midfielder for AC Millan where he won the 2010/2011 Season’s title.



Sierra Leone’s weekly rice sale increase by 100 percent

Sierra Leone’s weekly rice sale has increased by 100 percent in the last 4 weeks from 80,000 to 160,000 bags a week. This is according to information from the Commodity Trading Company (CTC) representative Khalil Halloway when he was giving updates on rice stock in the country in a meeting with the Ministry of Finance yesterday 18 May 2020. He, however, stated that there has been a 4.5 percent increase in the country’s rice price due to the fact that there has been a 13 percent increase in the international price. He ended by saying that the company has rice supply that will last till the end of 2020.

