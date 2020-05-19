Sierra Leone News Today

Ministry of Health and Sanitation to distributes mosquito nets to 4.6 million households



The Ministry of Health and Sanitation in collaboration with its partners will be embarking on a nationwide distribution of treated mosquito nets from the 22 May to the 31 May 2020. The distribution will target 4.6 million households of the country’s population and according to Dr. Samuel Juana, Director Disease Prevention and Control the distribution will be done to reduce the malaria risk of people in the country, as the treated mosquito nets that will be distributed are one of the most effective ways of preventing malaria because they can reduce the number of uncomplicated, malaria cases in areas of high malaria transmission by 50%.



ACC warns public officials over assets declaration



The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has on Friday the 15 May 2020 warned public officials over the declaration of their assets. ACC said in a press statement that in accordance with section 119 (1) of the Anti Corruption Commission Act 2008 all public officers who were to declare their assets but failed to do so are now in default. According to Commissioner Francis Ben Keifala Esq, all public officers for which the deadline for the submission of Assets Declaration Forms, which was March 31, 2020, has now elapsed have the opportunity to fulfill their duty to submit the said form because “pursuant to section 119(4) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2008, the commissioner has extended the declaration period to on or before the 31 May 2020.”



SLRA to decongest Freetown



The Sierra Leone Roads Authority (SLRA) is set to decongest Freetown by erecting iron bars at intersections of main points in the city’s capital. Officials from SLRA said they decided to erect these irons bars because vehicular traffic at various junctions has been challenging, whereby pedestrians have to use the carriageway instead of the footpath and with the erection of these iron bars, pedestrians will have to use the footpath while the vehicles use the carriageway that will help reduce traffic congestion. The junctions that will benefit from these are Eastern Police, Lumley, Shell-Kissy, and others.

