Sierra Leone News Today

Karpowership donates 5 ventilators to the Government of Sierra Leone

The Management of Karpowership on Wednesday the 13th May 2020 has handed over 5 portable ventilators to the Government of Sierra Leone as support to the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) in the fight against the COVID-19. Karpowership has always been supporting the government to curb the virus, last month they also donated useful items to EOC which will help in the treatments and sanitations of patients, medical doctors, and other hospital staff.



COHMAS students produce hand sanitizers

Pharmaceutical students from the College of Medicine and Allied Health Science have produced an alcohol-based hand sanitizer called NAPSOL. The sanitizer was made with locally made products like ethanol, hydrogen peroxide, glycerol, and water. According to the students, the sanitizer was produced as a way to complement government efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and also reduced the high cost of sanitizers on citizens. This isn’t the first local alcohol made hand sanitizer produce in Sierra Leone in June 2019 doctors from the 34 Military Hospital produced the first alcohol hand sanitizer.



Amnesty International asked authorities about Paolo Conteh and 2 others whereabout

On Tuesday the 12 May 2020 Amnesty International has called on authorities in Sierra Leone to disclose the whereabouts of Former Defense Minister, Alfred Paolo Conteh and 2 others who were arrested and have been detained since the 19 March 2020. According to the rights group disclosing the whereabouts of these individuals would allow them to access their families, lawyers, and also guarantee a fair trial. Paolo Conteh was arrested for being in State House with a gun ahead of a meeting with the President on COVID-19.

