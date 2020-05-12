Sierra Leone News Today

Madagascar donates Corona herbal treatment to Sierra Leone



The Government and the People of Madagascar have donated the country’s COVID-19 Treatment Organic Medicine to Sierra Leone. Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Finance has paid the sum of EUR 45,000 as the air freight consignment fee for the medicine to arrive in the country and according to Mr. Solomon Jamiru, the spokesperson for the COVID-19 Response Team has said that once the medicine arrived in Sierra Leone it will be only used for treatment with the approval of the medical experts.



Lunsar and Tombo riots lead to the dismissal of 10 senior police officers



The Sierra Leone Police Council has dismissed 10 senior police officers from the Sierra Leone Police in accordance with section 157(2) of Act No.6 of the 1991 constitution of Sierra Leone. No clear reason for their dismissal hasn’t been given yet by the council, but according to a report from the Satellite newspaper, it states that the officers were dismissed for lack of professionalism in executing their duties in the recent riotous conducts in Tombo and Lunsar. The report further shows that their dismissal came after an investigation done by the council on their roles and responsibilities in protecting the lives and properties of the citizens in those 2 riots.



UNICEF and SLFA signs MoU for COVID-19 sensitization

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) have on the 7th of May, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for joint communication and advocacy campaign which will feature local footballers engaging in public sensitization on the COVID-19 virus. The memorandum will use the print, audio, and platforms to disseminate accurate information on how to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and also encourage every citizen to take personal responsibility to contain the virus in the country. The campaign will also help people identify and respond to the secondary impacts of the COVID-19 such as exploitation and abuse of children, disruption in learning, and limitations on social interactions.