Sierra Leone news today ﻿

Kenema closes operating theatre

The government hospital in Kenema District has temporarily closed its operating theatre due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. According to Dr. Ibrahim Mark Kapuwa, Medical Superintendent of the Kenema Government Hospital said the reason for the closure was because one of the operating staff had conducted an operation and the patient turned out to be positive for COVID-19. All medical staff who have contacted the person who conducted the operation have been placed in quarantine. All operations during the closing period will be transferred to Freetown or Bo.

President Bio appoints New Internal Affairs Minister

His Excellency the President Julius Maada Bio has appointed David Maurice Panda-Noah as the new Minister of Internal Affairs. Panda-Noad succeeded Edward Soloku as the Minister of Internal Affairs, Prior to this appointment, Panda-Noah was the Executive Director of Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority.

NGC’s leader calls on President Bio for Intra-Party Dialogue

Dr. Kandeh Yumkella, leader of the National Grand Coalition Party and Member of Parliament has asked His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio to hold an intra-party dialogue. He said this when he was speaking at a televised talk show on the 5 May where he spoke about the rapidly deteriorating disorder in the country, amid rising political tension, Police arrest, and detention without charge of opposition politicians perceived as dissidents by the ruling SLPP party.

Chelsea FC to sign a young Dutch-Sierra Leonean striker

Chelsea Premier League Football Club is lining up an offer to sign 16 years old Mohamed Sankoh a Dutch- Sierra Leonean striker. Sankoh is said to be the hottest property in the Championships club’s academy. It has been reported that both Chelsea and Atletico have had talks with the 16-year-old who won the European Under-17 Championship with the Netherlands in 2019 alongside Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen.

