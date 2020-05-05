On lockdown day 3, Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 199, with 6 new recoveries and 2 death recorded

On lockdown day 3, Sierra Leone has recorded 21 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of cumulative confirmed cases to 199 and that was according to the Ministry of Information and Communication daily status update.



No clear information on the transmission of the new cases has been made available to the public, but they were recorded in Western area urban, Western area rural, and Kenema district. Freetown (Western area rural and urban) is still the epicenter of the virus with the highest number of registered cases.



The country has also registered 6 more recoveries, which total to 43 recoveries, 2 new deaths were recorded and now the total number of deaths is 11.



So far for today, the number of people in quarantine has increased by over 11 people and the current number of people in quarantine is 1,732.



The virus has been recorded in all the regions of Sierra Leone and over 8 districts have registered cases of the virus, with Bo district having – 1 case, Bonthe district – 10 cases, Bombali district – 7 cases, Kenema district – 10 cases, Port Loko district – 7 cases, Tonkolili district – 3 cases, Western area urban – 134 cases, and Western area rural – 27 cases.



Midnight today the country’s second nationwide lockdown is coming to an end and people will be going to normal activities by the morning hours of Wednesday. But the lockdown was done to enhance more contact tracing, fast-track treatment, and decide on future plans.

