Sierra Leone News Today

Hon. Nyuma new leader of government business in parliament

Hon. Chernor Abass Bundu, the Speaker of the Parliament of Sierra Leone on Tuesday the 28 April 2020 has officially announced Hon. Mathew Nyuma as the new Leader of Government Business of the 5th Parliament of Sierra Leone replacing Hon. Sidie Mohamed Tunis. In March this year Hon. Tunis, the former government business leader was appointed as the Speaker of the Economic Community of West African State Parliament.



No court sitting for 1 month

On Tuesday the 28 April 2020, the Chief Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards has pronounced that all courts in Sierra Leone will be closed for 1 month due to the COVID-19 case confirmed at the Pademba Road Prison and how they can prevent the spread of the virus. The Chief Justice further said accused persons who are in detention by the police and those that have been charged with minor offenses must be put on bail.



Southern region strongest competition postponed

The Technical Director of Sierra Leone Strongest Man, Sonny Johnson has said that the Southern Region Strongest Man Competition that should have taken place on 30 April 2020 at Bo district has been postponed. He said this because of the current situation in the world and the country as a whole with the COVID-19 and that the Ministry of Sports has banned all sporting activities in the country, they cannot go on with the competition because they want to abide by government directive for the good of the athletes and the country as a whole.

