Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 116, with 2 new recoveries recorded

Sierra Leone has recorded 12 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of cumulative confirmed cases to 116 and that was according to the Ministry of information and communication daily status updates on the virus.



The new cases recorded today were from 4 districts with Bombali districts having 3 cases, Western area urban – 4 cases, Port Loko district – 1 case, and Bonthe district recorded its first 4 cases. But Freetown (Western area urban and Western area rural) still remains the epicenter of the virus with the highest amount of registered cases. Currently, all the 98 active cases are at the treatment facility.



The country also recorded 2 new recoveries today, which also brings the total number of recoveries to 14 and the number of deaths cases still stands at 4.



The number of people in quarantine has reduced as of yesterday to today by 26 persons and now it stands at 1166 people.

