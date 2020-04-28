Sierra Leone News Today

Government of Sierra Leone received SLL 39 Billion for COVID-19 fight

The Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Finance has informed the public that following the opening of COVID-19 special account at the Bank of Sierra Leone they have received the sum of SLL 39, 709, 280,000.00 and USD 50,000 in the US Dollar account as support towards the fight against the coronavirus from private sectors companies in the country. So far as of the 23rd April, the sum of SLL 17, 175,184,656,80 have been used, leaving the balance of SLL 22, 534, 095,343,20, and the USD 50,000.00 at the US Dollar account. Also the Ministry of Health and Sanitation through the Integrated Project Administration Unit they are managing the USD 7.5 million World Bank-funded COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project.



Caritas Freetown and partners donate 800bags of rice to the Ministry of Basic Education

Caritas Freetown, Tzu Chi Foundation, Healey Foundation, LANYI Foundation over the weekend donated over 800 bags of rice to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary School Education. The rice donated will be a support towards the school feeding program implemented by the government of Sierra Leone and they will be distributed in 6 districts around the country, including Bombali, Karene, Kambia, Kono, Kailahun, and Kenema respectively.



SLFA hands over it newly renovated secretariat to EOC

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) on Friday 24 April 2020 has handed over their newly renovated secretariat to the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) as part of their support to fight the COVID-19 virus and the building will be used either as a quarantine center or as a treatment center for the virus. The Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Alpha Tejan Wurie received the building on behalf of the government, he then signed a memorandum of understanding between the football body and no information on when the building will be opened has not been made clear yet.