Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 104, with 2 new recoveries recorded

by Alhassan Lamin
Sierra Leone has recorded 5 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of cumulative confirmed cases to 105 and that was according to the Ministry of information and Communication daily status updates on the virus. 

All the new cases recorded today we’re from the Western Area Rural (outskirt of Freetown). Freetown is now the epicenter of the virus with a total of 92 cases both from Western Area Urban and Western Area Rural. 

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 2 new recoveries today, totaling 12 recoveries from the virus and the number of death cases still stands at 4. 

Other districts still maintain their cases with Western Area Urban – 77 cases, Port Loko District – 6 cases, Kenema District – 3 cases, Tonkolili District – 2 cases, and Bombali District – 1 case.

The number of people in quarantine has also increased by 5 persons and now it’s 1192.

