On Independence day Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 99

Sierra Leone has recorded 6 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total to 99 cumulative registered confirmed cases and that was according to the Ministry of Information and Communication daily status updates on the virus.



All the cases recorded today were from Western Arean Urban (Freetown), which now has 77 cases in total, the main epicenter of the virus, and all the active cases are currently in the treatment center.



Today is the country’s 59th Independence Anniversary, with 10 registered recoveries, 4 deaths, and the total number of confirmed cases mentioned above. No independence anniversary celebration has been held so far and the majority of the citizens are staying at home.



Currently, 6 districts in total have reported cases of the virus, with Western Area Urban – 77 cases, Western Area Rural – 10 cases, Port Loko District – 6 cases, Kenema District – 3 cases, Tonkolili – 2 cases and Bombali District – 1 case.



A total of 49 females and 50 males have been reported infected by the virus. The number of people in quarantine has increased drastically from 889 people in as of yesterday and today is 1187 people in quarantine.

