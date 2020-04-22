Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 61

Sierra Leone has recorded 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 pandemic. The new cases recorded today bring the total to 61 cumulative confirmed cases, this was according to information from Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Information and Communication daily COVID-19 update.



This is the second time the country is recording 11 cases a day, the highest number of cases recorded per day. All the active cases are currently in a treatment facility and they are all from quarantine.



Meanwhile Western area urban is still recording a high number of cases, yesterday it was 6 cases, today its 9 cases and a total of 43 cases. Western area rural, yesterday records 0 cases, today its records 2 cases and a total of 8 cases. Port Loko district still remains at 6 cases, with 0 cases today, whiles Kenema district has 3 cases, Tonkolili district also has 1 case with 0 cases recorded today.



The country is still at 0 death, with 6 recoveries and the number of people under quarantine is increasing, toady’s figure is 608 people whiles yesterday was 567. The world’s cumulative confirmed cases are over 2.5 million people with 177,602 deaths and 688,124 recoveries.

