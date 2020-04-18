Home Health Sierra Leone confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 30
Sierra Leone confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 30

by Alhassan Lamin
Sierra Leone has recorded 4 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the total from 26 to 30 registered confirmed cases. 

All the new cases were in quarantine and are linked to the previous cases.

Yesterday the 17 April, the country registered its highest number of confirmed cases in a single day, with today being the second-highest number of confirmed cases per day

All confirmed cases are now in treatment centers and have come from 4 districts (Western area urban – 18 cases, Western area rural – 5 cases, Port Loko district – 5 cases and Kenema district – 2 cases), so far 14 females and 16 males have been reported infected by the pandemic. 

No one has died or recovered yet, but the number of people in quarantine has increased by 1 person, as of yesterday it was 531 and today is 532 persons.

