Sierra Leone registers its 8 confirmed COVID-19 case

Sierra Leone has recorded another new case of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing a total of 8 registered confirmed cases.



The new confirmed case is a South African citizen who entered the country with her husband and were under quarantine in one of the quarantine centers in Freetown.

Also, the Sierra Leone Embassy in China has disclosed that 2 people with Sierra Leonean passports in Guangdong, China has tested positive for the Covid-19 pandemic.



But so far the country has 374 people in quarantine as of today 10 April 2020. No death or recovery of the pandemic has been recorded yet. Neighbouring Guinea has recorded over 194 COVID-19 cases.

