Sierra Leone News Today

No salary for over 200 police officers.

Based on a report from New Vision Newspaper over 200 police officers have not received a salary for the last 6 months till now. According to the affected police officers they claimed that their names were deleted from the payroll due to what is said to be a mismatch. They further said a number of them have gone through the required process including deed pool, reviewing their National Civil Registration Authority and the National Social Security Insurance Trust registrations to familiarize their documents but they are yet to receive any salary. They are now calling on the head of the police to come to their aid.



Njala University elects new SASA president.

Njala University staff have elected Thomas Philip Songu as their new president for the Senior Administrative Staff Association (SASA). Songu is the Director of Information and Communications and Technology at Njala University. Songu defeated Paul Ngaujah by a vote at the election. As the newly elected leader, he will be responsible for the safeguarding of administrative interest and personal welfare of senior administrative staff and also see that the university is acting in a way to promote the interest and welfare of all staff at the university which is part of the mandates of the association.



Africell sign MoU with USL for the implementation of the online learning program.

Africell Sierra Leone has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Sierra Leone (USL) for the implementation of the online learning program due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The agreement provides mobile connectivity to staff and students of the university, access and utilize the web portal of USL in a reliable and cost-effective way, students and other users will also access the web portal to make payment into USL administrative account through AfriMoney service. Other services include: provide SIM cards to all users, provide zero-rating of the web portal mobile application, provide special data bundle rate, provide free SMS services via Africell platform, etc. So far the University of Sierra Leone will not only be the beneficiaries of this project other higher learning institutions selected by USL will also benefit.