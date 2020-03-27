Sierra Leone News Today

SLL 323 billion misappropriated by the past government according to COI reports.

The final report of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) for the past government activities between 2007 to 2018 has shown that the sum of SLL 323,555,873,556 was misappropriated and not accounted for. The report was presented to H.E President Julius Madda Bio on the 25th March 2020 at the closed of the inquiry in Freetown. The commission investigated 110 persons of interest and indicted 84 of them including former President Ernest Koroma, 13 former ministers, and deputies, 2 former bank governors, 10 Permanent Secretaries, 5 former project directors, 3 heads of musical groups. Meanwhile, all monies should be refunded and paid into the government consolidated revenue fund of Sierra Leone within 30 days and the indicted individual are barred to holding any public office funded or subvented by the government of Sierra Leone.



US Ambassador to Sierra Leone calls on citizens to respect gov’t measures to prevent covid-19.

Amb. Maria Brewa, the United State of America Ambassador to Sierra Leone has called on Sierra Leoneans to abide and follow the recent government precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of covid-19. In short audio and video released on Wednesday the 25th March 2020, she talks on the dangers of the virus, citizens don’t need to underestimate it or be panic but follow and respect measures put in place by the government as part of the plans to prevent the disease from entering the country. She revealed that the US Government is working with the Government of Sierra Leone to prevent the outbreak in the country.



Government of Sierra Leone terminates contracts with African Link Inspection Company.

The Government of Sierra Leone has terminated the contract of the African Link Inspection Company (ALIC) for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of the contracts agreed between the government and the company. According to Abraham Sesay Jones, a senior officer at the Ministry of Trade, he said the contract was signed in 2012 with the Ghanaian company to build, set up and operate a single window and end to end system at various border posts across the country. But since the contract was signed nothing tangible has been done by the company and they have been taking part in some corrupt practices to the extent that the government has ti freeze their account.