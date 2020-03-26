Sierra Leone News Today

Husband beats wife to death

Santigie Koroma, an officer at the National Fire Force has allegedly beaten his wife Abibatu Sesay to death. Sources from the deceased family say the incident took place in the afternoon hours of Tuesday the 17th March 2020. According to Nana Sesay the deceased sister “this happened around 3 pm and he only informed us after 6 pm. Neighbors in the area said they were fighting when the incident occurred. And when she died we heard that they advised him to take the corpse to the hospital and pretend it happened there.” So far the accused is in police custody and investigations are ongoing.



SLCB presents over SSL 5.1 billion dividends to President Bio.

The management of the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank on Tuesday, the 24th March 2020 presented SLL 5,130,046,636.36 to H.E President Julius Madda Bio as their dividend for 2018. Sahr Lahai Jusu, Financial Secretary at the Ministry of Finance said this the first time after 12 years the bank was now able to pay a dividend to the Government of Sierra Leone as one of its shareholders. He also added that over the last 2 years the bank has increased oversight of their operations with respect to the governance structure, management, and operational roles.



Government of Sierra Leone to lose SLL 200 billion.

Outreach Coordinator at the Ministry of Information and Communication, Abu Bakarr Joe Sesay has disclosed that the government of Sierra Leone will be losing over SLL 200 billion this year as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Sesay said that because of the preventive measures imposed on airlines and that the hospitality sector will have a negative impact on the national revenue generation of the country. He further said before the declaration of the Covid-19 as a global pandemic, the National Revenue Authority (NRA) was in a position of meeting the target of over SLL 5 trillion and though the government is facing such they have started making financial plans to help NRA and the nation.

