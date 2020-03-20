Sierra Leone News Today

Chief Minister monitors quarantine facilities at Lungi.

Professor David Francis, Sierra Leone Chief Minister and Dr. Alpha Tejan Wurie Minister of Health on Wednesday the 18th of March 2020 paid an unannounced visit to the three quarantine facilities designated for the coronavirus in Lungi. The visit was an order from the president to supervise the status of people in the facilities and to work on the level of preparedness of health workers at the entry point of the country.



Fuel shortage was caused by a technical fault.

Mr. Brima Baluwa Koroma, the Executive Chairman of the Petroleum Regulatory Agency (PRA) has confirmed to the public that the shortage of petrol in the market is a result of technical failure on the fuel vessel at high sea. The vessel is a major supplier for the three major oil companies in the country, which was expected to duck at Queen Elizabeth Quay in Freetown on the 14th March 2020 but had a technical failure which caused the delay that led to the temporary scarcity in the local market. As of today, the problem has been amended and the vessel is in Freetown.



Leader of Government Business in Parliament assures Limkokwing students of returning back to class.

Hon. Sidi Mohamed Tunis the leader of government business in the Parliament of Sierra Leone has assured students of Limkokwing University that they will return to class soon. The statement was made on Tuesday the 17th of March 2020 whiles responding to the leader of the opposition National Grand Coalition (NGC), Hon. Kandeh Yumkella calling on the attention of parliament to see how the Ministry of Higher Education is engaged on how to finance the arrears of the students.

