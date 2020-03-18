Sierra Leone News Today

President Bio engages with former Ebola Response Team on COVID-19 preparedness.

President Julius Madda Bio has on Monday the 16th March 2020 engaged with members of the National Ebola Response Centre on government’s preparedness to tackle any possible case of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The engagement was to share experience from the lesson learned during the Ebola outbreak so that the government will strengthen the coronavirus preparedness. Retired Major Paolo Conteh, former head of NERC told the president that he is on the right track and that the fight required everyone on board to avoid a repeat of the Ebola outbreak. He assured that he is willing to serve in the full interest of the country. President Bio in his statement said that the footprint of the coronavirus was uncomfortably closer, saying that Sierra Leone is the only country with the Mano River Union (MRU) without any case of the virus and that he wants the country to use the experience from the Ebola to mobilize every Sierra Leoneans to be a fighter against the virus.



Brussels Airlines suspends flights to and from Sierra Leone.

The management of Brussels airlines has in a press release informed the public that they will suspend all flights to and from Sierra Leone until further notice effective Saturday the 21st March 2020. The decision was made in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that is destroying lives in Europe, the US and Asia. The airline actually didn’t state any resume date, but calls on all passengers who wish to travel to do all necessary arrangements before the 20th of March 2020. Future plans on the airline operations will be communicated to the public soon.



50 Most Influential Women winners announced.

The winners of the 50 Most Influential Sierra Leonean Women Award announced. The award ceremony recognizes Sierra Leonean women that contribute towards socio-economic, political and cultural development of the country, also women that serve as inspirations others. This year’s edition sees women like Her Excellency Madam Fatima Bio, Mayor Yvonne Aki Sawyer, Mrs. Asmaa Kamara James, Dr. Fatu Taqi, Madam Marcella Samba Sesay, Councilor Natasha Beckley, Madam Nassu Foanah, Madam Lara Taylor Pearce, Rosemarie Baryoh (Rozzy) and other prominent women who are contributing towards the development of Sierra Leone.

