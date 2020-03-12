Sierra Leone News Today

Mobile network customers are unsatisfied with NATCOM’s new regulations on voice calls.

Customers of three mobile networks in Sierra Leone have expressed their dissatisfaction over the recent withdrawal of promotional services on all voice calls by the National Telecommunication Commission (NATCOM). Africell, Orange and Qcell costumers say the new regulation has a direct impact on their social wellbeing, more especially during this period when the country’s economic situation is unstable. Last week, NATCOM and the National Revenue Authority (NRA) released a joint statement announcing the introduction of uniform tariff prices on voice calls and the cancellation of other promotional subscriptions. Which according to NATCOM the move is to stabilize the tariff system in the country and maintain fair competitive trade.



Ministry of Finance and partners launch an ‘accident compensation fund’.

The Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the Sierra Leone Insurance Association (SLIA) and the Sierra Leone Insurance Commission (SLICOM), yesterday the 10th of March 2020 officially launched the ‘motor compensation fund’ with the sum of SLL 1billion. The fund will provide supports for the payment of compensation to victims of hit and run road traffic accidents and those involving uninsured vehicles. It will be beneficial to people who are injured or surviving relatives of those killed in road accidents and the scheme is part of President Bio’s aim to reduce poverty among the citizens of Sierra Leone.



Sierra Leone’s under-12 lawn tennis team returns home with a bronze medal.

Sierra Leone female under-12 lawn tennis team who took part in the just-concluded Confederations of African Tennis and the International Tennis Federation tournament in Benin returns back home with a bronze medal. Haja Dauda who represented Sierra Leone compete with Togo’s top female player in the doubles, Togo won the first set and Sierra Leone later won the second set. They went for a super break with 10 points apiece, but Togo won the set with 10-3 points against Sierra Leone and Sierra Leone ends up in the 3rd place which gives them the bronze medal.