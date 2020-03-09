Africa recorded its first death case of coronavirus

Africa has recorded its first death of the Coronavirus in Egypt, as the Covid-19 continue to spread around the world

The deceased was a 60 years old German tourist who arrived in Egypt about a week ago and complained of a fever attack. He was taken to a hospital for treatment in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, where he was then diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to BBC News, the man’s breath was affected by “acute pneumonia” and he died after refusing to be isolated in an isolation ward.

So far, the health ministry has announced that the country has a total of 55 infected cases of coronavirus of which most of them are passengers that were on board the cruise ship in Luxor. The ship was quarantined and the infected people were moved to an isolation facility in the north of the country.

While other countries in Africa have also recorded more new cases of the virus which is making a total of 86 cases.

