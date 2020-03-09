Home Health Africa recorded its first death case of coronavirus
HealthNews & Politics

Africa recorded its first death case of coronavirus

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 595 views

Africa has recorded its first death of the Coronavirus in Egypt, as the Covid-19 continue to spread around the world

The deceased was a 60 years old German tourist who arrived in Egypt about a week ago and complained of a fever attack. He was taken to a hospital for treatment in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, where he was then diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to BBC News, the man’s breath was affected by “acute pneumonia” and he died after refusing to be isolated in an isolation ward. 

So far, the health ministry has announced that the country has a total of 55 infected cases of coronavirus of which most of them are passengers that were on board the cruise ship in Luxor. The ship was quarantined and the infected people were moved to an isolation facility in the north of the country.

While other countries in Africa have also recorded more new cases of the virus which is making a total of 86 cases.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Freetown’s Mayor arrested in Sierra Leone

OP ED: Supreme Authority of Sierra Leone rests...

Sierra Leone: President Bio launches Innovation in Government...

Sierra Leone’s women share mixed views about abortion...

Today’s Sierra Leone print news Roundup; ACC gets...

You may be eating ‘POSH’ but are you...

President Koroma Reschuffles Cabinet

‘If you yams white’ – Kabala Agro-cultural fair

Alieu Sesay and 3 others acquitted, ACC Commissioner...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!