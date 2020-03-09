Sierra Leone News Today

Owners of supermarkets in Freetown are satisfied with locally made products.

Supermarkets owners in Freetown on Wednesday the 4th of March 2020 have expressed their satisfaction over locally made products. According to the directors of Sierra Leone Local Content Agency (SLLCA), and Sierra Leone Produce Marketing Company (SLPMC) it was a surprise that supermarkets owners say, costumers now prefer local products, homemade foodstuffs than the imported ones and that the appreciation from costumers is good. This was after a survey they conducted to asses the level of how local contents are displayed in supermarkets in Freetown.



SLAJ joins the fight to end Coronavirus.

Members of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) has joined the fight against coronavirus, in a recent press release issued the association informed the public that they have appointed members to serve as representatives in their newly setup SLAJ Coronavirus Response Committee. The initiative is to support national efforts in addressing the outbreak, the committee will collaborate with the Ministry of Information and Communication and the Ministry of Health and Sanitation to provide support on information dissemination, education, sensitization and awareness activities.



FC Kallon unbeaten run has ended.

Diamond Stars FC has ended the 11 matches unbeaten run of FC Kallon in the Sierra Leone Premier League, on Wednesday the 4th of March 2020 they visited Diamond Stars away in Kono they were beaten 1-0 by the hosts. Momoh Conteh scored the only goal of the contest with a beautiful free kick on the 57th minute. This was their 2nd home win of the season. Currently, FC Kallon is at the top of the league table with 20 points after 12 games played, whiles Diamond Stars FC is 8th place with 14 points having played 11 games.

