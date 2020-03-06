Sierra Leone News Today

Legal Aid Board lawyer help secure the release of a Guinean pregnant woman from prison.

Lawyer Sonia Babanie Brown of the Legal Aid Board Sierra Leone (LAB) has helped secure the release of a 21 years old Guinean pregnant woman, Fatmata from the Holden of the High Court of Sierra Leone in Freetown. According to her, she has been in prison for over 7 months on one count-charges of Child-stealing contrary to section 56 of the Offences Against the Person’s Act 1861 and that she was detained for 10 days at Eastern Police Station in Freetown before taking her to court.

Teachers Service Commission recruits over 6000 teachers into government payroll.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) in partnership with the National Civil Registration Commission (NCRA) and the National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT) have recruited over 6000 teachers into the government payroll. Jamie Sankoh, the public relations officer of TSC said in the 2018/2019 school year they started recruiting 5000 teachers from across the country and by the end of January this year they have recruited a total of 6,683 teachers who will now receive a salary at the end of every month. She finally states that they are working hard with other teachers whose names are not in payroll to rectify all the challenges.

First Sierra Leonean infected with the coronavirus.

Sierra Leone registers its first coronavirus case in Italy, Reverend Father Luis Koroma of the Diocese of Makeni contracted the virus in the city of Bergamo, Italy. He is presently under quarantine in Italy and undergoing medical treatment. According to the head of the Catholic Diocese, Archbishop Tamba Charles said that Rev. Koroma was on a church mission to Italy where he contracted the virus. He further asked Sierra Leoneans to put the Reverend in their prayers for him to recover.

