Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone Libary Board received 75,000 textbooks from the UK.

Over the weekend, Sierra Leone Libary Board received a full 40 feet container of 75,000 demand-driven textbooks from BookAid International based in the UK, to be distributed across all the libraries in the country. This is the 4th time shipments of books have been made by the organization and a total of 225,000 books have been shipped so far from which all the libraries have benefited. The books received cut across the syllabus from nursery to tertiary level which is a huge support to the Free Education program.



24 people from China quarantined for COVID-19.

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the world, health authorities in Sierra Leone have quarantined 24 people from China suspected of the virus according to Dr. Amara Vandi district social mobilization officer, Ministry of Health and Sanitation. He further stated that they have advised the government that travelers from countries with the virus should be quarantined and travelers who are ill will be isolated and those suspected will be quarantined upon arrival. He finally states that they are engaging with different sectors on the prevention of the virus.



Sierra Leone host this year’s African Environment Day.

The government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Environment hosts the 2020 ‘African Environment Day’ or ‘WanagriMaathai’ day in Freetown with the theme “our recourse – our future”. The day is commemorated every year on the 3rd of March, it was established by the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in 2002 as a means of raising the awareness on environmental challenges faced by the continent. This year’s commemoration feature leaders from across the continent to discuss the state of the African environment and find possible solutions to some of the problems faced.

