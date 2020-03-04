Mufti Menk arrives in Sierra Leone for the ‘Building Bridges’ tour

Islamic Scholar and Grand (head council of Islamic Scholars in Zimbabwe), Mufti Ishmail Ibn Musa Menk and the South African Islamic Nasheed singer Zain Bhikha have just arrived in Sierra Leone ahead of the ‘Building Bridges’ tour on Friday the 6th of March 2020 at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown.

Mufti Menk, Ibrahim Talleh Bah (Manager of FOISIL) and Zain Bhikha at Lungi airport.

This is the 2nd time Mufti Menk is visiting Sierra Leone, he first visited the country in September of 2017.

‘Building Bridges’ is an Islamic initiative that helps connects people with their creator (Allah) and gives humanitarian assistance to the less privileged in terms of health, food, etc.

Building Bridges official event flyer.

They are coming under the courtesy call of the Foundation of Islamic Information Sierra Leone (FOISIL), an Islamic organization that promotes and encourages youths to get involved in Islamic activities like charity, Dawah and Quranic memorization.

