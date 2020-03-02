Sierra Leone News Today

ACC indicts 3 people for examination malpractice

The Anti Corruption Commission has filed an indictment against 3 people for examination malpractice during the private West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Henry Kamara, Marion Follah, and Musu Kamara both of the Holy Family School Quarters at Deep Eye Water, Wellington and Emmanuel Kobby of 355 Bai Bureh Road, Freetown have been indicted on a combined total of 5 counts contrary to the Anti-Corruption Act of 2008.

UNIDO trains over 40 senior university staff

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in collaboration with the University of Sierra Leone has ended a one-day intensive Training of Trainers (TOT) for over 40 senior staff of the University of Sierra Leone. The training was done on Quality Management Systems and took place at the Institute of Public Administration Management (IPAM) campus in Freetown.

FC Kallon leads the Sierra Leone Premier League table

FC Kallon has taken the lead in the Sierra Leone Premier League on goals difference. In the league table, 3 premier league clubs have 20 points but with different goals margin. FC Kallon took the lead on Wednesday when they defeated Kamboi Eagles 2-0 at the Siaka Stevens Stadium and is leading with 20 points, 12 goals in their favor and 6 goals against them in 11 matches played.