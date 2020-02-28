Sierra Leone News Today 

President Bio opens first seminar for heads of institutions

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has opened the first ever presidential seminar for all 83 heads of commissions, parastatals, agencies and state-owned enterprises. The seminar was held at the Bintumani Conference Center on Tuesday 25 February, 2020 with the theme ‘’Consolidating the Foundation for Service Delivery’’.

ACC signs MOU with HRCSL

The Anti-Corruption Commission has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Human Rights Commission Sierra Leone on Wednesday 25, February 2020 at the conference room of the ACC in Freetown. ‘’The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the two institutions is a big boost to ensure human dignity is restored in the country’’, Augustine Foday Ngobie, Deputy Commissioner of the Anti Corruption Commission.

Sierra Leone to host 2020 African Environmental Edition

Sierra Leone will host the 2020 edition of the African Environment and Wangari Maathai Day from the 1st to the 4th March, 2020 at the Miatta Conference Center, Youyi Building Freetown. This will be hosted by the Ministry of Environment supported by African Union (AU) with the theme ‘’Our resources, our future’’, and the event is aimed at raising awareness on the pressing environmental challenges facing the world, deforestation, climate change, pollution and others.