Home News & Politics Sierra Leone News Today 
News & Politics

Sierra Leone News Today 

by chrispina.thorpe
written by chrispina.thorpe 176 views

President Bio opens first seminar for heads of institutions

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has opened the first ever presidential seminar for all 83 heads of commissions, parastatals, agencies and state-owned enterprises. The seminar was held at the Bintumani Conference Center on Tuesday 25 February, 2020 with the theme ‘’Consolidating the Foundation for Service Delivery’’.

ACC signs MOU with HRCSL 

The Anti-Corruption Commission has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Human Rights Commission Sierra Leone on Wednesday 25, February 2020 at the conference room of the ACC in Freetown. ‘’The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the two institutions is a big boost to ensure human dignity is restored in the country’’, Augustine Foday Ngobie, Deputy Commissioner of the Anti Corruption Commission.  

Sierra Leone to host 2020 African Environmental Edition

Sierra Leone will host the 2020 edition of the African Environment and Wangari Maathai Day from the 1st to the 4th March, 2020 at the Miatta Conference Center, Youyi Building Freetown. This will be hosted by the Ministry of Environment supported by African Union (AU) with the theme ‘’Our resources, our future’’, and the event is aimed at raising awareness on the pressing environmental challenges facing the world, deforestation, climate change, pollution and others.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Sierra Leone ancestry for Dr. King and Marcus...

New Novel by Aminata Forna "Ancestor Stones"

Blog moved to www.SwitSalone.com

Freetown City Council to embark on 2019 flood...

Eye witness accounts of Sierra Leone’s 3 Day...

Sierra Leone’s constitutional review is not transparent, ‘fatally...

Today’s Sierra Leone Print News Roundup; Auditor General...

PRESS RELEASE: Sierra Leone Chief Medical Officer, 10...

President Maada Bio, Sierra Leone to give a...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!