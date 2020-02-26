Home News & Politics Sierra Leone News Today
11 Inmates graduate from UNIMAK

Eleven inmates at the Makeni Correctional Centre have graduated with a twin certificate in Community Development Studies and Entrepreneurship from the University of Makeni on Saturday 22, February 2020. This is the first time that inmates have graduated from a recognized university in the history of offender management in Sierra Leone.

Children from Romania donates 5,000 bags to children in Sierra Leone 

School going children from Romania have donated 5,000 school bags to children in Sierra Leone. The bags contain a picture of the child that donated each, a letter or drawing with an email address written at the back of it, computers, phones, iPad, and assorted school materials.  The donation was done by Dea’k Albert, a member of the Transilvania Sierra Leone who took part in the Budapest-Bamako trip. 

Journalist’s alleged murder case committed to the high court

Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Magistrate Court no. 2 has committed the alleged murder case of deceased journalist Ibrahim Samura former publisher of the New Age Newspaper to the high court on Monday 24, February 2020. The case involving Herbert George Wiliams the former mayor of the municipality of Freetown, and Abubakarr Daramy former public relations officer, Ministry of Agriculture Forestry and Food Security who have been refused bail.  

