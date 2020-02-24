Sierra Leone News Today

16,155 patients cured of Coronavirus

Chinese Ambassador Hu Zhangliang stated that 16,155 patients that were affected by the Coronavirus in China have been cured and discharged. he said this in a press conference organized at the Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone on Thursday 20, February 2020.

The Vice President of Sierra Leone launches 15 EU Grant Contracts

The Vice President of Sierra Leone Dr. Juldeh Jalloh has launched a European Union-sponsored scheme through which grants were given to 15 different farming groups in Sierra Leone. The contract is worth 18 million Euros under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) through its project titled ‘’Boosting Agriculture for Food Security (BAFS) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

Tourists from Finland donate to schools and clinic

Four European tourists from Finland who took part in the Budapest-Bamako rally donated various items to three schools and a clinic at Kossoh Town . The items include eight laptops, one iPad, shoes for children, footballs, sets of jersey, and a variety of medical items to the community clinic.

Orange launches the Super Coder Scratch

Orange launched its fifth school project which is the Super Coder Scratch Program at the Annie Walsh Memorial School in Freetown. This is part of its five projects pledged by the company as its own contribution to boosting the ‘’Free Quality Education’’.