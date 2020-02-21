These are the 5 most popular videos on YouTube of all time

When Luis Fonsi posted “Despacito” on Youtube he probably never imagined that it would break the internet. Despacito has gotten over 6.6 billion views almost 7.7 billion views on Youtube-that’s one view for every human alive.

On April 23rd, 2005 the first Youtube video was uploaded, “Me at the zoo” was uploaded by YouTube user Jawed Karim who is one of the founders of the video-sharing platform.

Since then YouTube has accumulated over 2 billion users uploading videos every minute of every day. One of the main reasons Youtube has exploded is because of its simplicity, the platform makes it very easy for content creators to share their videos online.

YouTube is not just a place to go watch videos but a place where you can go to learn. There are more learning-related videos on the platform than books in some libraries, and 86% of US viewers say they often use YouTube to learn new things.

YouTube allows users to upload, view, rate, share, add to playlists, report, comment on videos, and subscribe to other users in the form of channels. It provides a wide variety of user-generated and corporate media videos. Available content includes video clips, TV show clips, music videos, short and documentary films, audio recordings, movie trailers, live streams, and other content such as video blogging, short original videos, and educational videos.

Here’s a look at the 5 most viewed videos on YouTube

“Despacito” with 6.64 billion views – Uploaded by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee

2. “Shape of You” with 4.63 billion views – Uploaded by Ed Sheeran

3.“Baby Shark Dance” with 4.61 billion views – Uploaded by Pinkfong Kids’ Songs & Stories

4.“See You Again” with 4.42 billion views – Uploaded by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth

5.Masha and the Bear – “Recipe for Disaster” with 4.23 billion views – Uploaded by Get movies